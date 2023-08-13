Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4

There has been confusion surrounding the platforms that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be available on later this year. Some concerns arose when the official Xbox game page for the game did not originally mention “Xbox One” as a platform. However, an update to the page now lists Xbox Series X and S, alleviating worries about the game’s availability on Xbox’s previous generation hardware.

IGN has independently confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 will indeed be coming to both Xbox One and PlayStation 4. This means that players who own older hardware can still enjoy the new game without any issues.

Activision, the publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, recently released a trailer showcasing some in-game footage of Modern Warfare 3. The official worldwide reveal is scheduled for August 17th, where more details and specifics about the game can be expected. The game is set to launch on November 10th.

With the news that Modern Warfare 3 will be available on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4, players now have multiple options for experiencing the highly anticipated game. Whether you prefer Xbox or PlayStation, you can look forward to diving into the immersive world of Modern Warfare 3 when it releases later this year.

Which Xbox platform will you be playing the upcoming release on? We’d love to hear your thoughts.