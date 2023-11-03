Call of Duty: A Constantly Evolving Gaming Phenomenon

Call of Duty (CoD) is a gaming giant that has captured the hearts of millions of players around the world. Since its launch 20 years ago, it has become a global phenomenon and made Activision Blizzard one of the most valuable gaming companies in the industry. Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $67.8 billion sparked speculation about the future of the CoD franchise, particularly whether it would be included in the popular Game Pass subscription service.

While Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that CoD won’t be coming to Game Pass until at least next year, it’s clear that the franchise has undergone significant changes since its debut in 2003. With multiple lead developers working on different entries, CoD has stuck to an annual release schedule, resulting in 23 games in the main series. Sales have remained strong, and the multiplayer mode continues to attract a massive following. However, some fans have voiced concerns that new releases lack innovation and fail to differentiate themselves from their predecessors.

The latest installment, Modern Warfare III, has also faced criticism for its lack of new multiplayer maps at launch. Creative director David Swenson defends the game, stating that it is the most feature-rich Call of Duty ever made and emphasizes the collaborative environment that fosters creativity within the development team.

But what does the future hold for Call of Duty? Johanna Faries, the brand’s global manager, remains optimistic about its continued growth for the next 20 years. She acknowledges the need for curation and careful consideration of new content to ensure that players are constantly excited and engaged.

As for the possibility of CoD titles joining Game Pass in the future, Faries remains tight-lipped, but she promises that the possibilities are “super-interesting.” With its diverse fan base and constant evolution, Call of Duty shows no signs of slowing down.

