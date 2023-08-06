A California-based health-care system experiences cyberattack

Prospect Medical Holdings, a health-care system based in California, recently fell victim to a cyberattack that caused disruptions to its operations. The company, which owns multiple hospitals and outpatient centers in California, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island, took immediate action upon discovering the attack. They took their systems offline to protect them and initiated an investigation into the incident.

To address the situation, Prospect Medical Holdings is collaborating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and third-party cybersecurity experts. Eastern Connecticut Health Network, a part of the Prospect system, faced IT complications that resulted in the closure of its outpatient medical imaging and outpatient blood draw services. This led to the diversion of patients from the emergency rooms of two hospitals within the network.

Similarly, CharterCARE Health Partners in Rhode Island experienced system disruptions, forcing temporary halts in both inpatient and outpatient operations. As a contingency measure, the organization resorted to using paper records. Waterbury Hospital in Connecticut, affiliated with Prospect Medical Holdings, also faced challenges where certain outpatient services, such as blood draw and diagnostic imaging, were unavailable due to the cyberattack. They relied on paper records during this time.

Crozer Health in Pennsylvania also suffered downtime due to a ransomware attack. These types of attacks are becoming increasingly common as medical institutions transition to digital patient records and utilize cloud-based servers.

Prospect Medical Holdings has emphasized its dedication to addressing patient needs while working diligently to restore normal operations as quickly as possible. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the significant cybersecurity threats faced by health-care organizations nationwide.