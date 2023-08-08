A Unique Auction Experience Leads to Successful Sale in Cairnlea

A recent auction in Cairnlea, Melbourne, took an unconventional approach that resulted in a successful sale. The vendor, Sarah Azzopardi, was initially skeptical about selling her property through auction after a previous attempt had failed. However, Ray White Deer Park director, Leigh Grixti, suggested adding a DJ and a coffee van to make the auction stand out. Azzopardi agreed, thinking it would be a unique and exciting experience for potential buyers.

On the day of the auction, the property at 65 Furlong Rd attracted 162 potential buyers and locals. As they inspected the property, caterers provided coffee, cakes, sandwiches, and rolls. Inside, DJ Aaron Jay Camilleri set the mood with positive songs, creating a lively atmosphere.

The auction started with a $1.01 million opening offer and quickly escalated as 12 bidders registered their interest. Only six bidders had the opportunity to make an offer as the price rapidly surpassed the $1.2 million reserve. The final sale price reached an impressive $1.41 million, exceeding expectations by $210,000.

The successful sale can be attributed to the property’s unique features, including its indoor entertainment credentials and a backyard suitable for hosting parties. The event attracted a large crowd and even the buyer, a local wedding photographer, expressed satisfaction with the purchase.

Overall, the unconventional approach, which included a DJ and a vibrant atmosphere, proved to be a successful strategy for this auction in Cairnlea. The sale exceeded expectations, demonstrating the potential of thinking outside the box in the real estate market.