Cadbury Celebrations Launches Campaign to Personalize Birthday Songs

Cadbury Celebrations, the popular chocolate gifting brand in India, has introduced a new campaign aimed at making birthdays even more special. The collaboration between Cadbury Celebrations, Ogilvy, Wavemaker, Gan Studio, and Uberduck has resulted in the creation of personalized #MyBirthdaySongs that incorporate the recipient’s preferences and shared memories.

Using innovative technology, Cadbury Celebrations has implemented four types of generative AI tools to personalize birthday songs. These tools include AI-generated lyrics, AI-composed music, AI-generated vocals, and real-time song customization. A microsite has been designed for users to provide details about the person they want to celebrate, such as nicknames and cherished memories. The digital tool then creates customized birthday song lyrics incorporating these details.

Users have the freedom to choose their preferred music genre, such as rap, hip-hop, or classical. They can even download the personalized song as a video with synchronized lyrics, adding a tech-enabled twist to the traditional birthday song.

The goal of the campaign is to make individuals feel more valued and cherished on their birthdays, aligning with Cadbury Celebrations’ mission of making every occasion special. By creating personalized songs, the campaign aims to capture the uniqueness of each person being celebrated.

This transformative AI and machine-learning technology enables users to create one-of-a-kind Happy Birthday songs for their loved ones in real time. Cadbury Celebrations and its partners have leveraged data and technology to craft an exclusive gifting experience that will evoke pride in both the giver and the recipient.

The generative AI solution, developed by Ogilvy Creative Tech & Innovation Team in collaboration with GanAI and Uberduck Inc., generates the entire song, including vocals and music, based on the user’s inputs and choices.

With the #MyBirthdaySong campaign, Cadbury Celebrations hopes to elevate birthday celebrations and create heartfelt moments among friends and family. The brand is confident that consumers will embrace this unique way of expressing love and appreciation by surprising their loved ones with a special personalized song on their birthday.