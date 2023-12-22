CableMod Recalls Angled Adapters Due to Safety Concerns

CableMod, a popular hardware accessory manufacturer, has announced a safety recall for their 12VHPWR angled adapters. The company has acknowledged that certain versions of the adapter may be defective, posing a potential risk to users.

The recall applies to both the 1.0 and 1.1 versions of the CableMod 12VHPWR angled adapter. Users are urged to immediately stop using these adapters and to avoid handling them while their systems are in operation. It is recommended to power down the system before unplugging the adapters.

The safety concern behind the recall is the possibility of the male connector becoming loose, leading to overheating and potential melting. This issue could cause damage to graphics processing units (GPUs) and pose a safety hazard to users.

To address the problem, CableMod has decided to discontinue the sales of their angled adapters. They will conduct a voluntary safety recall for all CableMod 12VHPWR angled adapters, including the 90-degree and 180-degree versions of both the 1.0 and 1.1 models.

Owners of the affected angled adapters will receive an official notice with detailed instructions regarding the recall. In the meantime, CableMod advises users to stop using the adapters immediately and wait for them to cool down before handling.

If your GPU has been affected by a failed V1.0 or V1.1 angled adapter, CableMod encourages you to reach out to their customer service for assistance.

This recall does not impact CableMod’s angled cables, only their angled adapters. Users are advised to consider using official adapters bundled with graphics cards or cables provided by power supply companies as a safer alternative.

CableMod apologizes for any inconvenience caused to their loyal customers and promises to make it up to them in the future.

Reports of issues with CableMod angled adapters have been circulating for months, prompting the company to offer replacements and cover damages to graphics cards. It is worth noting that certain companies, such as MSI, have refused warranty coverage when CableMod adapters were in use.

For the safety of your hardware, it is recommended to comply with the recall and discontinue the use of CableMod 12VHPWR angled adapters until further notice.