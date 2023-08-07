ByteDance Announces Testing Phase for AI Chatbot, Grace

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has recently unveiled Grace, its latest AI-powered chatbot, which is currently undergoing the testing phase. Authorized users can engage in conversations with Grace, and it allows them to provide feedback by liking or disliking its responses. Users also have the ability to prompt the chatbot to generate new responses.

Although Grace is still in its early stages and has been described as “immature” by a ByteDance employee, the company has ambitious plans to enhance its capabilities. ByteDance acknowledges that there are significant gaps to be addressed when comparing Grace to leading foreign language models.

Unfortunately, specific details about Grace’s features and potential functionalities have not yet been disclosed. However, the testing phase will be crucial in providing valuable insights that will aid in the further improvement of this AI partner developed by ByteDance.

