BYD Partners with Stingray to Bring Karaoke Feature to Global Electric Vehicle Market

Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, BYD, has announced a global partnership with Montreal-based tech company, Stingray, to incorporate Stingray’s karaoke product into BYD’s popular models.

Starting in 2023, BYD will integrate Stingray’s interactive karaoke product as a built-in application in its NEVs sold in a dozen countries, with a wider rollout in subsequent years. This collaboration ensures that Stingray Karaoke will be seamlessly integrated into BYD’s infotainment system, supporting multiple languages and offering a free experience to all BYD owners. To prioritize customer safety, BYD and Stingray have implemented a feature that deactivates scrolling karaoke lyrics on the center console while the vehicle is in drive mode.

Additionally, the companies have developed a Passenger App, allowing passengers to control song selection, view lyrics, and utilize other karaoke features through their mobile devices, while the audio plays through the vehicle’s sound system. Stingray Karaoke is quickly becoming a popular value-added service for electric vehicles globally. It is already available in Tesla and VinFast vehicles and will soon be introduced in select Audi models.

BYD, known for dominating the NEV market in China, achieved record sales of 262,161 vehicles in July. The company has sold a total of 1,517,798 NEVs in the first seven months of the year, surpassing its target. Furthermore, BYD experienced growth in overseas markets, with 18,169 NEVs sold in July alone. The company is set to reach a significant milestone by producing its 5 millionth NEV on August 9th.