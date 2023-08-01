July Highlights in Spaceflight

July witnessed several significant events in the world of spaceflight, ranging from retirements to successful missions and unfortunate incidents. Here are some of the notable moments from the past month.

One prominent occurrence was the retirement of Arianespace’s Ariane 5 rocket, which concluded its 27-year-long service. Throughout its tenure, the Ariane 5 played a pivotal role in various historic missions like the Rosetta comet probe and the BepiColombo mission to Mercury. Its successor, the Ariane 6, is set to take over next year.

NASA’s Webb Space Telescope made headlines with its first-ever near-infrared survey of Saturn. The telescope produced a breathtaking image of Saturn against its iconic icy rings, captivating public attention.

SpaceX had a mixed month, experiencing both success and setbacks. The company achieved a successful launch of its Falcon 9 rocket. However, during a test of its Starship flame deflector, the full-pressure test caused damage to the launch pad and surrounding areas.

The OSIRIS-REx team carried out a rehearsal for the upcoming arrival of a NASA probe’s capsule on Earth. The mock capsule underwent inspections for undetonated explosives and will be closely monitored when the real capsule touches down in Utah.

Rocket Lab shared an update on its Neutron heavy-lift launch vehicle, introducing a design revision for the rocket’s fairing. The new design features two halves instead of four quarters, while the rocket’s core functions and specifications remain unaltered.

The Hubble Space Telescope made an unexpected discovery, capturing images of boulders dislodged by NASA’s DART mission impact on asteroid Dimorphos. These drifting objects provide insights into the reaction of a small asteroid when struck.

Other highlights of the month include a pair of Barbies returning from the International Space Station and finding a place in the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum’s exhibition. India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft also successfully launched towards the Moon.

Unfortunately, setbacks were not absent in July. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency encountered an engine explosion during a test of its Epsilon S rocket, resulting in significant damage to the test facility. Additionally, an object suspected to be debris from an Indian rocket washed ashore in Western Australia.

July proved to be a lively month for spaceflight, illustrating the triumphs and obstacles intrinsic to exploring the final frontier.