Arcade Club Prepares for Action-Packed Launch Party

The Arcade Club in Ela Mill on Cork Street is gearing up for an exciting launch party to celebrate the release of the highly-anticipated game, Tekken 8. This new addition to the popular Tekken fighting game franchise takes players on a thrilling journey through the Mishima bloodline as they pursue world domination.

On Saturday, February 3, the Arcade Club will be hosting some of the UK’s finest gamers as they gather to try out Tekken 8 and commemorate its launch. Dan Butt, the brand manager for the arcade, revealed that the event will be supported by Namco, the creators of the Tekken series, and will include an exclusive partnership with Twitch.

While further details about the launch party are yet to be announced, gaming enthusiasts can expect an action-packed event filled with intense battles and a camaraderie that only the gaming community can provide. The Arcade Club, known for its four floors of arcade machines, pinball, and games consoles, will undoubtedly be the perfect venue for this celebration of gaming excellence.

