Massive Asteroid Crater Discovered in Australian Outback

Deep beneath the flat plains of the Australian outback, a colossal object with magnetic anomalies has been found, potentially indicating the largest asteroid crater ever discovered on Earth. The object, named the Deniliquin Structure, has been studied by scientists who have analyzed nearby geophysical evidence to determine its origin.

Using core samples and magnetic data, researchers observed a symmetrical rippling pattern in the crust around the core of the object, suggesting that it was created by an intense impact event. The geophysical data also revealed that the underground structure has a minimum diameter of 273 miles, making it even larger than the Vredefort impact structure in South Africa, which was previously considered the largest in the world.

The estimated age of the Deniliquin Structure is approximately 445 million years, and researchers believe that it may have played a role in a mass extinction event. The Australian continent is known to be home to 30 other craters, with the oldest being over 1 billion years old.

This discovery provides new insights into the history of Earth and the impact events that have shaped its landscapes. Further studies and analysis will be conducted to gather more information about the Deniliquin Structure and its significance.