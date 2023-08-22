Bungie Announces Remote Work Opportunities and Exciting Projects

Bungie, the renowned developer of the popular online shooter Destiny 2, has recently revealed its plans to hire new remote workers. This is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to embrace a “digital-first future” and establish a full hybrid work culture. Despite investing in new office spaces in the Seattle area, Bungie remains adamant about not enforcing a return-to-office mandate. Currently, Bungie has over 1,400 full-time employees.

The company is actively seeking candidates for positions in animation, art, engineering, and business development, including a full creative lead. Remote work opportunities are available in various states, including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

Some of these new hires will be working on an upcoming project from Bungie, described as a team-based, comedic action game set in a “brand-new, science-fantasy universe.” This aligns with reports from February 2021, which indicated that Bungie was working on at least one new intellectual property, blending elements from fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games.

Furthermore, Bungie plans to bring back the long-dormant Marathon franchise with a new entry in the series. The new game, titled Marathon, is a player-vs.-player-vs.-environment “extraction shooter” and was announced in May at the PlayStation Showcase. Although no release date has been confirmed, it is important to note that Marathon will not be exclusive to PlayStation.

Bungie also has an upcoming virtual presentation scheduled for August 22, where they will unveil the next Destiny 2 expansion, The Final Shape. This expansion marks the conclusion of the overall story arc for both Destiny 2 and the original Destiny, setting the stage for a new storyline for the series after nine years in operation. Notably, Bungie recently announced that Keith David will be voicing the popular Destiny 2 NPC Commander Zevala, taking over from the late Lance Reddick.

With its commitment to remote work and exciting new projects in the pipeline, Bungie continues to shape the future of the gaming industry.

Sources:

– Bungie (Twitter)

– GeekWire