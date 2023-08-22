Destiny 2 Loadouts Disabled after Ornament Glitch Causes Game Crashes

Destiny 2, known for its immersive storyline and exciting endgame activities, has had its fair share of glitches that disrupt gameplay. These glitches often exploit broken mechanics, allowing players to gain an unfair advantage or defeat bosses effortlessly. What’s intriguing is that these glitches don’t require the use of third-party software; they simply manipulate the game’s code in peculiar ways. Now, Bungie has disabled the Destiny 2 loadout system due to an ornament glitch that has been causing game crashes.

Popular content creator Cheese Forever uploaded a video showcasing the glitch, which crashes the game whenever players swap between two items. Specifically, swapping between the Xenophage and a Sword leads to a crash in the entire lobby. The connection to the Destiny 2 loadout system is not entirely clear, but considering this system enables quick weapon swapping, it makes sense why players would encounter this issue.

It is currently uncertain when Bungie plans to release a fix for this glitch, but it is possible that it will come with the new season scheduled to launch tomorrow. Until the fix is implemented, the loadout system will remain disabled.

This glitch poses a significant problem in PvP matches where players can exploit it to crash the game for the entire lobby if the match is not going in their favor. Since this is a glitch, it is unlikely that Bungie will impose any penalties on the players. Therefore, it provides a way for players to abandon unfavorable matches without consequences.

While game-breaking glitches are not new to Destiny 2, this is the first time developers have had to disable a fundamental mechanic like the loadout system to address such an issue. The Season of the Deep has been plagued with instability, problematic glitches, and server issues. With The Final Shape quickly approaching, Bungie has limited time to address any lingering problems.

Sources:

– [Cheese Forever – YouTube](https://youtube.com/watch?v=Smgpe-RDf3g)

Image source:

– Bungie