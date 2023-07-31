According to research conducted by the National Health Service (NHS), only 41% of people in the UK trust artificial intelligence (AI) to support doctors in decision-making and diagnoses. The majority of respondents feel more comfortable relying on human healthcare professionals, with AI being seen as a support system rather than a primary decision-maker.

One of the main concerns surrounding AI in healthcare is the accuracy of diagnoses. However, studies have shown that AI has been outperforming doctors for years in this aspect. For example, a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Internal Medicine found that chatbots provided higher quality and more empathetic responses to patient questions compared to human doctors. Positive results have also been observed in the use of AI for mammographic screening and general medical diagnosis.

Building trust in AI goes beyond just its accuracy. It also involves considering the source. Similar to how people trust legal advice more when it comes from a qualified lawyer, trust in healthcare needs to come from a reputable and reliable source. This is where the concept of the three laws of robotics, introduced by science fiction writer Isaac Asimov, becomes important.

These laws, similar to the Hippocratic Oath in healthcare, ensure the benevolent actions and outputs of AI. They state that a robot must not harm a human being, must follow human orders, and must protect its own existence without causing harm to humans. By programming AI with these laws and spreading awareness of their existence, trust in AI can be established.

While AI in healthcare is still in its early stages, prioritizing trust may unlock its full potential and provide the healthcare system with a wealth of knowledge and support. Trusting AI to support doctors in decision-making and diagnoses can lead to improved patient care and outcomes.