A Real-World Pit Droid Inspired by Star Wars: A Project Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Platform

Goran Vuksic, an engineering manager from Malmö, Sweden, has undertaken an exciting project to bring a real-world pit droid, inspired by the Star Wars film series, to life. The pit droid is specifically designed to repair and maintain podracer vehicles. To make this project a reality, Vuksic utilized the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit as the brain of the droid.

Equipped with a simple webcam for eyes, the droid is capable of identifying objects and moving its head towards them. Vuksic, a Star Wars enthusiast, dedicated his free time to enhancing the droid’s capabilities. In addition to his passion for this project, he is also the co-founder and chief technology officer of syntheticAIdata, a start-up in the NVIDIA Inception program. The company focuses on creating vision AI models using cost-effective synthetic data and leverages the NVIDIA Omniverse platform for 3D tools and applications.

Vuksic’s journey into artificial intelligence and IT began a decade ago and he has since held various roles in developing IT strategies and solutions for different companies. His interest in robotics has remained strong, stemming from his fascination with sci-fi during his upbringing.

The pit droid project on the NVIDIA Jetson platform serves both fun and educational purposes for Vuksic. He takes the droid to tech conferences where it serves as a real-world demo, engaging with the audience and inspiring others to embark on similar projects.

The development of the pit droid took Vuksic four months to complete. Starting with 3D printing the body parts, he then assembled them together. The droid’s brain, the Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit, was placed in its head to enable real-time processing of the camera feed. Vuksic also utilized Microsoft Azure for object-detection training by processing the data in the cloud.

Despite some challenges of traveling with the droid, Vuksic successfully showcased his creation at various conferences, sparking discussions about the increasing connectivity and automation in our world. He firmly believes that robotics will play a significant role in assisting humans with tasks in the future.

The pit droid project stands as a testament to the capabilities of the NVIDIA Jetson platform and the innovative minds working with edge AI. Vuksic has meticulously documented his project in a step-by-step technical guide, providing others with the opportunity to build their own pit droids.