Budgie 10.8: Transforming the Linux Desktop Environment

Budgie 10.8, the latest version of the Linux desktop environment, has just been released and it brings a host of exciting new features that promise to enhance our desktop experience.

The Budgie Menu has received a makeover with more fitting categories for applications. The team listened to user feedback and made the necessary changes. In addition, the non-Latin text crashes have been fixed thanks to a switch to C for the Application Indexer’s fuzzy scoring function.

The System Tray in Budgie has now incorporated StatusNotifier, which makes the tray icons more functional and consistent. This is a significant improvement, especially as Budgie prepares for a future where Wayland is the dominant technology.

Budgie’s relationship with GNOME’s Mutter window manager has been strengthened with the introduction of Magpie < 1.0. This soft-fork of Mutter addresses issues related to ABI changes and X11 regressions. It serves as a bridge solution until the release of “Magpie 1.0” which will be Wayland-ready.

The PolicyKit authentication dialog has been made clearer in Budgie 10.8. It now displays both the action description and ID, making it easier for users to understand and interact with.

Laptop users will be pleased to know that the Status applet now allows them to switch between different Performance/Power profiles. Whether they prefer a balanced approach, power saving, or high performance, it’s all easily accessible.

Evan Maddock from the Buddies of Budgie team has developed the Budgie Trash Applet, making trashcan management a breeze for users.

Budgie’s internal theme has also seen a refreshing update, with the primary accent color changing from Solus blue to a vibrant light green. This change signifies a nod to nature, greenery, and the budgerigar.

While Budgie 10.8 introduces new features, it doesn’t neglect the old ones. General improvements and bug fixes have been implemented to ensure a polished user experience.

Whether you’re already a Budgie user or considering making the switch, Budgie 10.8 offers an invitation to a richer computing world. With the upcoming Wayland and Budgie 11, there’s even more excitement to come. The new version will be available for various Linux distributions soon.