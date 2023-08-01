Bruker Corporation Poised for Growth in BioSpin Group and Nano Segments

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) is expected to experience growth in the coming quarters, driven by the strong performance of its BioSpin Group across its entire portfolio. The CALID Group, a part of the BioSpin Group, saw organic revenue growth of over 20% in the last reported quarter, with strong bookings for the timsTOF platform.

The BioSpin Group, a key driver of growth for Bruker, has shown significant revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023. This growth is attributed to strong performances in NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) and MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) preclinical imaging. Notably, Bruker received two orders for 1.2 gigahertz NMRs, indicating the expansion of research infrastructure in the UK.

The CALID Group, within the BioSpin Group, also demonstrates promising potential. In the first quarter, the group’s constant-currency revenue growth was supported by strong performances in life science mass spectrometry and vibrational spectroscopy businesses. The timsTOF platform, used for proteomics, epiproteomics, and multiomics, experienced significant growth in bookings and announced enhancements to improve capabilities.

Bruker Nano, another segment of the company, performed well in the first quarter, with revenues growing by over 20% on a constant-currency basis. Strong revenue growth was seen in the academic, industrial, and GreenTech research sectors, as well as in high-end semiconductor metrology. The segment’s advanced X-ray and Nano Surfaces tools also contributed to its growth.

While Bruker is well-positioned for growth, it faces challenges from competitive pressures and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. In a consolidating industry, the company faces competition from players such as JEOL and Oxford Instruments in magnetic resonance spectrometry, and Perkin Elmer and Visualsonics in preclinical imaging. Additionally, as 80% of its business is conducted in international markets, foreign currency fluctuations can result in transaction losses and impact its competitiveness compared to offerings from its competitors.

Overall, Bruker Corporation shows resilience and has consistently reported earnings that exceeded estimates in the past four quarters. With the strong performance of its BioSpin Group and the growth of its CALID and Nano segments, the company is well-positioned for future growth, despite the challenges it faces.