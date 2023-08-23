Revolution Software Announces Development of Sixth Broken Sword Game and Full Remaster of Shadow of the Templars

Revolution Software, a small independent game developer based in York, England, is making a comeback with the announcement of a sixth installment of their popular game series, Broken Sword, and a full remaster of their hit game, Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars. The company, consisting of only six people along with freelance contractors, has been able to rebuild itself thanks to the rise of smartphones, crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter, online storefronts, and the support of dedicated fan communities.

Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars, first released in the mid-1990s, was a point-and-click adventure game that followed the story of a lawyer and a journalist unraveling an ancient religious conspiracy. Despite its success, the decline in popularity of the genre and waning publisher interest led to the temporary dissolution of the company.

However, with self-funding and the support of fans, Revolution Software is now able to bring the Broken Sword series back to life. This “renaissance” for the series includes the remaster of Shadow of the Templars, which required updating its beautiful, yet low-resolution, animated visuals. To tackle this massive task, Revolution Software explored the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the game’s distinct look without altering its overall vibe.

Through collaborations with artists and researchers, Revolution Software employed AI, specifically a generative adversarial network (GAN), to upscale and interpolate frames for the game’s hand-drawn sprites. By training the AI on their own sprites, the team was able to reduce the time required to enhance each frame from an hour to just 5 to 10 minutes. To ensure quality, the AI-generated outlines and body details were combined with manually drawn hands, faces, and facial expressions.

Revolution Software founder, Charles Cecil, expressed enthusiasm for the use of AI technology on sprites, describing it as a game changer that offers talented artists and animators the ability to create something special without the burden of redrawing everything.

In addition to the remaster, Cecil mentioned some changes that will be made to make the game more culturally appropriate for the present day, such as adjusting character portrayals and addressing certain moments in the game that felt awkward or insensitive. However, he assures fans that these tweaks will not compromise the core charm of the original game.

With the announcement of the new Broken Sword game and the full remaster of Shadow of the Templars, Revolution Software is proving that even a small indie studio can make a big impact in the gaming industry.

