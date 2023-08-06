Scientists aim to build giant particle detector to investigate dark matter

British scientists are planning to construct a massive international particle detector underground in a Yorkshire potash mine in order to investigate the origins of dark matter. The intended location for this device is the Boulby mine in North Yorkshire, which already houses an underground research center.

Dark matter is thought to account for approximately 85% of the universe’s mass, yet its composition remains unknown. Scientists hypothesize that weakly interacting massive particles (Wimps) could be the source of dark matter. However, Wimps rarely interact with regular matter, making them extremely challenging to detect. Despite the construction of increasingly sensitive detectors to identify these particles, no Wimps have been found thus far.

The forthcoming generation of detectors could be the final opportunity to discover Wimps. These detectors will reach an unprecedented level of sensitivity, potentially enabling the detection of signals from Wimps that would otherwise be overshadowed by signals from other particles, known as the neutrino fog. Numerous research groups across the globe are currently dedicated to the search for dark matter particles. Boulby, a mine in South Dakota, and an underground laboratory in Italy are the primary candidates for hosting the next-generation detector.

The British scientists are seeking funding for their project, known as the XLZD experiment, with the intention of constructing it at the Boulby mine. Their objective is to consolidate their resources and concentrate on a single location for a final endeavor to discover Wimps. Significantly, the technology behind the detectors used in this search was pioneered in Britain, making it a fitting choice for the UK to host the project.