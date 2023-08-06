British Scientists Plan Construction of Giant Particle Detector Underground

Scientists in the UK are planning to construct a massive international particle detector deep underground in a potash mine located in Yorkshire. The underground research center, situated 3,000ft below ground in North Yorkshire, will focus on investigating dark matter, which remains one of the universe’s greatest mysteries.

The Boulby mine, already established as a hub for various experiments, has previously been used in efforts to detect dark matter particles. Dark matter plays a crucial role in explaining why galaxies remain intact in clusters rather than being ripped apart. It is believed that weakly interacting massive particles (Wimps) could be responsible for dark matter, constituting about 85% of the universe’s mass. However, these subatomic particles rarely interact with normal matter, making their detection a significant challenge.

Researchers have been continuously developing more sensitive detectors with the hope of observing telltale flashes of light that would indicate a Wimp striking the nucleus of a Xenon atom. Unfortunately, despite two decades of searching, no Wimps have been detected. The next generation of detectors is expected to possess higher sensitivity but may face the challenge of signals from other particles, such as neutrinos, known as the neutrino fog.

The XLZD experiment is a proposed collaboration aimed at combining resources to intensify the search for Wimps. Various groups are currently searching for Wimps at different sites worldwide, including South Dakota, Italy, China, and Japan. The Boulby mine in the UK has been put forward as an ideal location due to Britain’s previous pioneering work on xenon detectors used in the search for Wimps.

Other potential sites for the international dark matter center include a mine in South Dakota and an underground laboratory in Gran Sasso, Italy. The Boulby mine, with its extensive underground complex, is seen as an optimal location for a dark matter detector suite. Scientists involved in the project are now gathering information on laboratory design, costs, and scheduling. They will also engage with the government and foreign governments to explore funding possibilities, ensuring the UK plays a significant role in this important endeavor.