Pragmatic Semiconductor Raises £100m for US Expansion

UK microchip company, Pragmatic Semiconductor, is launching a £100m fundraising drive to expand its operations in the United States. The company, known for making low-cost and flexible microchips used in packaging and clothing, aims to build facilities across the Atlantic with this fresh investment.

While Pragmatic Semiconductor prefers to manufacture in the UK, its expansion into the US is motivated by the size of the market and the incentives offered under the CHIPS Act, introduced by President Joe Biden. This act provides significant subsidies to attract chip manufacturers to relocate their operations to the United States.

In contrast, British ministers have committed only £1bn to the semiconductor industry over the next decade, which has faced criticism from industry leaders for being insufficient. Pragmatic Semiconductor’s £100m fundraising drive, with the guidance of investment bank Lazard, will fuel the company’s expansion plans in the US.

The company has already secured backing from the National Security Strategic Investment Fund, chip manufacturer Arm, and the CIA’s In-Q-Tel investment arm. Moreover, Pragmatic’s founder has been appointed to a government advisory panel on microchip strategy, further emphasizing the company’s influence.

Although the UK has traditionally excelled in chip design and development, its chip strategy primarily focuses on these areas rather than manufacturing. In contrast, countries like Taiwan and South Korea dominate the global chip manufacturing sector. Additionally, the US has taken measures to bring chip manufacturing back to its shores due to geopolitical concerns surrounding China’s increased military activities near Taiwan.

By expanding its operations into the US market, Pragmatic Semiconductor aims to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the CHIPS Act and the potential for growth in the American chip industry.