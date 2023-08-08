BrightDrop to Launch Electric Delivery Vans in Mexico

BrightDrop, the electric delivery spinoff of General Motors (GM), will be introducing its battery-powered delivery vans in Mexico later this year. This comes after the company’s successful expansion into Canada, making it now available across all of North America.

The initial offerings in Mexico will be the Zevo 400 and Zevo 600 delivery vans. The Zevo 600 is equipped with a 165 kWh battery pack, providing a range of 250 miles. The Zevo 400, on the other hand, is a smaller and more agile option, with detailed specifications yet to be announced as production is scheduled to begin later this year.

Customers in Mexico will have the convenience of placing their orders for these vans through BrightDrop’s website, starting later this year. The manufacturing of BrightDrop electric vehicles takes place at GM’s CAMI Assembly plant in Ontario, Canada. Currently, production of the Zevo 600 is increasing, while the Zevo 400 is on track to begin production within the next few months.

BrightDrop aims to revolutionize the delivery space in the era of electrification. In addition to electric delivery vans, the company offers an e-commerce delivery ecosystem that includes software solutions, access to charging stations, and even an electric propulsion-assisted pallet for warehouse and street deliveries.

Collaborating with major companies in the delivery and utility sectors, such as Walmart, FedEx, and Verizon, BrightDrop has established partnerships to enhance its offerings. The demand for home delivery has significantly increased during the pandemic, leading to a projected 36% growth in the number of delivery vehicles in the top 100 cities worldwide over the next decade. However, this growth also brings the challenge of increased emissions from traditional vehicles.

Expanding into Mexico is a significant step for BrightDrop and General Motors. Previously setting a goal of reaching $1 billion in revenue by 2023, the company aspires to achieve this milestone faster than any other company in history. Despite supply chain setbacks affecting GM’s EV sales, BrightDrop remains optimistic about its success as a startup supported by a large automotive company.