BrightDrop Expands Sales of Electric Vans to Mexico

BrightDrop, the commercial EV delivery business unit of GM, has announced its plans to extend the sales of its flagship electric vans to Mexico. The BrightDrop Zevo 400 and BrightDrop Zevo 600 will be the first models available in Mexico. Although the exact date for customer orders in Mexico has not been disclosed, the company has confirmed it will be later this year.

The expansion into Mexico is a significant milestone for BrightDrop as it strives to globally decarbonize delivery and support customers in reaping the economic benefits of electric vehicles. Steve Hornyak, BrightDrop’s chief commercial officer, expressed enthusiasm for the move, highlighting the environmental and financial advantages of adopting electric delivery solutions.

BrightDrop has already made progress in the commercial EV fleet industry, receiving orders from major companies including DHL Express, FedEx, and Ryder. After successfully entering the Canadian market in late 2022, the company delivered its first EV vans in June of this year. Production of the Zevo 600 is ramping up, and the smaller Zevo 400 is also set to begin production in the coming months.

GM’s CAMI Assembly plant in Ontario, Canada, has already manufactured over 1,000 Zevo 600 vans. The CAMI factory is expected to produce 50,000 vans annually by 2025, including the Zevo 400. This expansion in production capacity demonstrates GM’s commitment to leading the electric vehicle industry.