London’s Lead Index Set for Positive Open

London’s lead index is expected to open on a positive note, with spread betting companies predicting a gain of 19 points. This follows a decline of 32.47 points, or 0.4%, at 7,529.16 on Thursday.

The morning in London is likely to be quieter, with WPP and Capita scheduled to release updates. WPP has lowered its full-year sales guidance due to reduced spending by US firms. The advertising giant now expects like-for-like sales growth of 1.5-3.0%, down from the previous guidance of 3-5%. However, the headline operating profit margin is expected to be around 15.0%, higher than the 11.5% reported in the first half. Chief Executive Mark Read attributed the lower growth to reduced spending from technology clients and delays in technology-related projects in the USA.

Capita has reported a pre-tax loss of £67.9 million in the first half of 2023. The costs associated with a recent cyber attack are expected to amount to between £20-25 million, leading to the loss. Despite this, the company remains on track to deliver an acceleration in financial performance for the year. Capita has contracts with the NHS, the army, and the Cabinet Office.

Attention will turn to the US in the early afternoon as the release of US non-farm payrolls data is awaited. Analysts expect the jobs report to show the addition of 200,000 jobs, with no change in the unemployment rate of 3.6%. Average hourly earnings are forecasted to decline from 4.4% to 4.2%. The US jobs market has remained resilient despite rising interest rates.

In other news, Apple Inc shares fell 2% in after-hours trading due to falling iPhone sales, while Amazon.com Inc exceeded expectations and saw its shares rise by 8.8%.

The FTSE 100 had a quiet start as investors paused after a busy week of earnings and other market events. WPP’s lowered growth forecast contributed to the subdued mood.