Starlink Satellites Provide Spectacular Display in the Skies of Spain

If you spot an unusual line of bright lights in the skies above the south of Spain this week, there’s no need to worry. These lights are not UFOs but rather a ‘train’ of Starlink satellites from SpaceX. The company, which is part of Elon Musk’s empire along with Tesla and Twitter (recently rebranded as ‘X’), has launched a mission named Starlink-95 (G6-7) consisting of 22 satellites.

The flight plan indicates that these satellites will be visible in the sky every night until Thursday, August 3. Specifically, on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday night, they will be clearly visible from Malaga.

Starlink is a vast satellite internet project led by billionaire Elon Musk. The aim is to have approximately 12,000 satellites in orbit. These small satellites, which will orbit at altitudes between 450 and 1,200 km, have multiple applications in scientific, civilian, and military fields. They aim to provide global internet coverage, revolutionizing connectivity worldwide.

The satellites are launched in batches of 60 and can be seen from Earth. Initially, they appear as a connected line, but eventually, they will separate by unravelling from the line. At dusk and dawn, they will become less visible. However, astronomers have raised concerns about their brightness. The large solar panels featured on these satellites are reflecting sunlight back to Earth, making them brighter than expected. This brightness may hinder space studies and observations of the night sky.

As the Starlink project progresses, adjustments may be made to minimize light pollution and interference with astronomical research. Nonetheless, for now, they provide a spectacular display in the Spanish skies, reminding us of the remarkable advancements in satellite technology.