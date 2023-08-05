Bridging the Digital Divide for Indigenous Communities

Efforts are being made to bridge the digital divide and ensure Indigenous people and communities can participate in the global technology world. The rapid pace of technological advancements has left Indigenous and Metis communities struggling to keep up, as they lack robust internet access required to participate in emerging technologies such as AI, robotics, virtualization, and process automation.

James Delorme, CEO of Indigelink, emphasized the need for telecom companies to understand the crucial role of connectivity in driving First Nation economies. However, Indigenous entrepreneurs face significant hurdles in obtaining financing for digital ventures. The Indian Act, which is 147 years old, limits their access to capital from mainstream sources, hindering their growth opportunities.

Building on reserves poses additional challenges, as communities are restricted to ministerial guarantees, and government funding initiatives are often oversubscribed. Indigenous leaders are also faced with pressing issues such as housing, food security, healthcare, and access to energy, which can overshadow the need for technology development.

To address these challenges, initiatives like the Sioux Lookout Friendship Accord focus on training, education, consultation, and accommodation to facilitate infrastructure development in Indigenous communities. Tech initiatives like Connected North are leveraged to facilitate communication and collaboration between the tech sector and Indigenous leaders.

Indigenous entrepreneur Cherish Clarke underscores the importance of Indigenous students pursuing higher education to build skills that align with technology and STEM careers. She believes that technology can be used to learn more about Indigenous cultural ways and preserve traditional knowledge. Clarke has personally digitized and archived interviews of elders, demonstrating the job opportunities available in the tech field while promoting cultural preservation.

Bridging the digital divide for Indigenous communities requires addressing barriers to internet access, financing, and mainstream support. Establishing relationships between the tech sector and Indigenous leaders and promoting education and training opportunities are crucial steps in achieving this goal.