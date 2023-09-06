Brawlhalla X Tekken Crossover: Devil Jin, Nina Williams, and Yoshimitsu Join the Battle

Brawlhalla, the popular 2D platformer melee brawler, has just announced its exciting crossover with the beloved fighting game franchise Tekken. In this collaboration, three iconic characters from Tekken – Devil Jin, Nina Williams, and Yoshimitsu – make their grand entrance into the world of Brawlhalla.

The launch trailer for the Brawlhalla X Tekken crossover showcases the thrilling gameplay of these new additions. Players can now unleash the devastating moves of Devil Jin, the demonic entity with unparalleled power. Nina Williams, the skilled assassin, brings her deadly techniques and impressive acrobatics to the mix. Finally, Yoshimitsu, the enigmatic and sword-wielding ninja, adds a touch of mystery and finesse to the battle arena.

Not only do these legendary fighters join the roster, but the crossover also introduces a Tekken emote, allowing players to celebrate their victories with iconic Tekken flair. Additionally, with the new Volleybrawl map, players can engage in intense battles amidst a unique and vibrant environment inspired by the world of Tekken.

The Brawlhalla X Tekken crossover is now live, offering fans of both games an exciting opportunity to experience the fusion of these two beloved franchises. Jump into the action and unlock the Tekken characters to expand your repertoire of combat strategies in Brawlhalla.

