A Challenging Seek-and-Find Puzzle on Social Media

A seek-and-find puzzle created by graphic artist Gergely Dudás has captured people’s attention with its subtle intricacy. The puzzle presents a group of tortoises, each with its own unique characteristics, such as a top hat or a large grin. The reptiles are colored green with varying shades of brown on their shells. Hidden among them is a snake, cleverly disguised due to its green color blending with the rest of the reptiles.

Shared on social media on February 22, this puzzle has garnered significant interest, accumulating over 312 reactions, 55 comments, and 52 shares. Facebook users have shared their experiences, with some finding it quite challenging to locate the sneaky snake. The adorable appearance of the tortoises has also proven to be a delightful distraction for some.

Gergely Dudás is a renowned graphic artist known for his illustration books and creative seek-and-find artworks and brain teasers. With a substantial following on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest, Dudás has established himself as a popular figure in the art community.

For those in need of assistance in finding the elusive snake, Dudás offers the solution on his website. This additional resource can aid puzzlers in their quest to uncover the hidden reptile.

Overall, this seek-and-find puzzle presents a captivating challenge for those who enjoy testing their attention to detail. With the snake expertly camouflaged among an array of tortoises, it is sure to provide entertainment and amusement to both casual observers and avid puzzle enthusiasts alike.