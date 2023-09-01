The Mushroom Body: A Center for Memory Formation and Behavioral Decision-Making

In a recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Cologne’s Institute of Zoology, the mushroom body—an important region in the brains of arthropods—has been identified as the center for memory formation and behavioral decision-making. For a long time, it was believed that insects simply reacted to stimuli in a robotic and instinctual manner. However, this assumption has been challenged in recent years, as insects have been found to exhibit complex cognitive skills and behaviors.

The mushroom body plays a crucial role in the formation of memory in insects. It encodes information about the valence of sensory stimuli, allowing insects to determine whether a stimulus has previously been memorized as positive or negative. The output neurons of the mushroom body also evaluate sensory stimuli for innate behaviors, which are not based on previous experience.

Lead author Dr. Cansu Arican conducted experiments with American cockroaches to measure the activity of the output neurons of the mushroom body. By simultaneously measuring the neuronal responses and the feeding behavior of the cockroaches, Arican found that the mushroom body output neurons not only encode the valence of a particular odor, but they also make decisions about the execution of feeding behavior based on this information.

The decision-making process takes into account not only the valence of the odor but also the current state of the animal, such as hunger. Based on the neural response pattern, the researchers were able to accurately predict the feeding behavior of the cockroaches. Similar to the motor areas of the human brain, the mushroom body acts as a center for decision-making and sends commands to downstream motor networks to execute behavior.

This study challenges the prevailing view of the mushroom body and highlights its role in memory formation and behavioral decision-making. Understanding the function of insect brains is not only important for understanding insects themselves but also for gaining insights into more complex brains.

