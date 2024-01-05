Bose Offers Exciting Discounts on QuietComfort Earbuds II

Looking for a great deal on high-quality headphones? Bose has just launched its New Year’s sale, offering up to 50% off on its top-of-the-line headphones, speakers, and more. Among the many exciting savings, one standout option is the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, currently available for just $149 in refurbished condition. This represents a savings of $130 off the regular price of $279 for a new pair. The refurbished headphones are thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to ensure they meet strict Bose sound quality standards, and they come with the same warranty as a new product.

If you prefer a new set, you can also find the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on Amazon for $199, saving you a solid $80. While they may not be the latest Ultra Bose earbuds, they still provide fantastic sound quality and noise cancelling capabilities. With adjustable quiet and aware mode settings, the headphones offer a personalized sound profile with an adjustable EQ. They also feature a 6-hour battery life (plus additional battery life with the charging case) and simple touch controls.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of headphones, now is the time to take advantage of Bose’s New Year’s sale. With significant savings on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, you can enjoy world-class sound quality and noise cancellation without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your audio experience.

