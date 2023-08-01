Borealis AI ML Research Internship 2024 Applications Now Open

Applications are now open for the Borealis AI ML Research Internship 2024. The internship program will be conducted in a hybrid work environment for the Winter 2024 term. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to work on various theoretical and applied machine learning projects.

Working at Borealis AI provides interns with unique access to vast structured and unstructured datasets, as well as the necessary tools and resources to develop impactful statistical models. Interns also have the chance to publish original research in peer-reviewed academic conferences.

The internship positions are available in the following areas: Deep Learning, Reinforcement Learning, Graphs and Optimization, Unsupervised and Semi-supervised Learning, Bayesian Optimization, Privacy and Fairness, Interpretability and Explainability, AutoML, Time Series Forecasting, Natural Language Processing, and Computer Vision.

Ideal candidates for the internship possess qualifications such as the ability to implement state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, high motivation to solve challenging research problems, passion for data, algorithms, and statistics, and pursuing a graduate degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a mathematically related field. Previous publications at top-tier AI conferences, experience in writing modular, robust, scalable software in Python, familiarity with the Unix command line and bash scripting, proficiency with deep learning packages such as Tensorflow, Keras, and PyTorch, and a deep understanding of machine learning algorithms and/or statistical modeling.

The application deadline for the Borealis AI ML Research Internship 2024 is September 4, 2023. The internship is four months long, from January to April 2024. For more information and to apply, visit the ML Research Internship website.