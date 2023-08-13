Borderlands Franchise Surpasses 81 Million Units Sold Worldwide

The Borderlands franchise has achieved a staggering milestone, with a total of 81 million units sold. Borderlands 3, released in 2019, alone has crossed the 18 million mark in global sales. This makes it the fastest-selling title published by 2K, while the overall franchise has become more profitable than popular games like The Witcher, Animal Crossing, and Mortal Kombat.

In Take-Two Interactive’s Q1 2024 financial report, it was revealed that Borderlands 3 has sold over 18 million copies worldwide, solidifying its position as one of 2K’s most successful titles. This achievement surpasses the previous update in May 2022, which reported 15 million shipments. Borderlands 3 has set new records for 2K, further cementing the franchise’s popularity.

According to Take-Two Interactive’s earnings release, Borderlands has now become one of the highest-selling gaming franchises. It has surpassed the sales of notable franchises such as Mortal Kombat, Animal Crossing, The Witcher, and Red Dead. This highlights the enduring appeal of the Borderlands series, which has consistently garnered critical acclaim.

Borderlands 2, released in 2012, remains the top-selling game in the franchise with over 27 million copies sold worldwide. It also holds the distinction of being the highest-selling video game in 2K’s history, surpassing popular titles in other well-known franchises.

Take-Two Interactive also provided updates on other successful IPs from 2K. Bioshock has sold more than 42 million units to date, while Sid Meier’s Civilization has shipped over 67 million units globally. The publisher’s recent success with Tiny Tina’s Wonderland suggests a bright future for its gaming portfolio.

The impressive sales figures for the Borderlands franchise take on even greater significance with the upcoming film adaptation, set to release in August 2024. As anticipation builds among fans, it is likely that sales numbers will continue to rise, setting the stage for subsequent installments in the series.

In conclusion, the Borderlands franchise has achieved yet another significant milestone with a total of 81 million units sold worldwide. Borderlands 3’s success as the fastest-selling 2K title further cements the franchise’s popularity. With promising developments such as the upcoming film adaptation, fans have much to look forward to, including the possibility of a Borderlands 4 in the future.