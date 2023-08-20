Scientists Develop BonFIRE Microscopy Technique for Single-Molecule Imaging

Scientists at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) have developed a new microscopy technique called BonFIRE, which combines fluorescence microscopy and vibrational microscopy to visualize biological processes at the single-molecule level. This innovative method allows for greater selectivity and sensitivity, enabling researchers to image molecules with vibrational contrast.

BonFIRE combines two microscopy techniques into one process with greater selectivity and sensitivity, enabling researchers to visualize biological processes at the unprecedented single-molecule level and understand biological mechanisms from a molecular point of view.

One technique involved in BonFIRE is fluorescence microscopy, which images molecules and other microscopic structures by tagging them with fluorescent chemical markers, causing them to glow when imaged. The other technique is vibrational microscopy, which makes use of natural vibrations in the bonds that hold together the atoms of a molecule. A sample to be imaged is bombarded with infrared light, causing the bonds of the material’s molecules to vibrate in such a way that their type can be identified.

BonFIRE gets around the limitations of each individual technique by coupling vibrations to fluorescence, effectively combining the strengths of both. This allows for the visualization of single molecules with vibrational contrast, which is challenging to do with existing technologies. The process involves staining the sample with a fluorescent dye that bonds to the molecules intended to be imaged. The sample is then excited by a pulse of infrared light, followed by a higher-energy pulse of light, causing it to fluoresce with a detectable glow.

The scientists behind BonFIRE also demonstrate the ability to tag biomolecules with various isotopes, allowing for differentiation between them. By using isotopes with different atomic weights, the frequency at which the bonds vibrate changes, enabling the identification of different chemical bonds.

The researchers are excited about the potential of BonFIRE as a novel tool for modern bioimaging. They have spent the past three years building their custom microscope and optimizing its components to achieve the performance they have now. BonFIRE has the potential to revolutionize single-molecule imaging and provide deeper insights into biological molecules and processes.