Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Now Available on PC and Nintendo Switch

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a spiritual successor to Sega’s popular rollerblading game Jet Set Radio, has been released today on PC and Nintendo Switch. This game features a similar cel-shaded aesthetic and graffiti-focused gameplay, allowing players to leave their mark on pristine walls. The soundtrack includes several tracks produced by Hideki Nagamura, the composer of Jet Set Radio’s soundtrack.

In Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, players find themselves in a city where crews of graffiti artists rule the streets. To succeed and rise to the top, players must engage in dancing, painting, and performing tricks, all while facing off against the city’s police force. The game offers a sprawling metropolis as a playground for players to explore.

With the help of a jetpack strapped to their backs, players can reach tricky areas and activate graffiti mode to tag the environment while suspended in mid-air. By hitting all the marks in sequence and leaving their art all over town, players can earn reputation and eventually challenge local crews for their territory.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk marks the return of a game influenced by Jet Set Radio, as the last revival of the game was in 2012 with an HD remaster on Xbox 360 and PS3. The game is currently available with a launch day discount on Fanatical, where players can purchase a Steam PC code for $36, which is a 10% discount off the regular price of $40.

In addition to PC and Nintendo Switch, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will also be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on September 1.