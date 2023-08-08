Boeing’s First Astronaut Flight Postponed until March 2022

Boeing’s inaugural astronaut flight with the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft has been delayed until at least March of next year. The postponement is a result of issues discovered during final reviews in the spring, specifically related to the parachute lines and flammable tape.

In the coming weeks, Boeing aims to remove the flammable tape, and a redesigned parachute system is expected to be ready by December. If a parachute drop test proves successful later this year, the Starliner capsule could potentially be primed to transport two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station as early as March, although an exact launch date is yet to be confirmed due to the need for coordination with other space station traffic.

To ensure a smooth and problem-free mission, both NASA and Boeing are carrying out independent reviews. Technicians are presently removing the flammable tape and applying a protective coating to areas where its removal is not feasible. The parachute issue, however, is a more complicated matter that necessitates a redesign of the parachute lines, also referred to as soft links. The development of the updated parachutes is currently underway.

As Boeing faces delays, SpaceX continues to achieve success with its taxi service to the space station. Unlike Boeing, which has only conducted two Starliner test flights without crew members, SpaceX’s operations have been smooth and consistent. NASA’s plan is to have two competing crew launchers in order to facilitate the transportation of astronauts to and from the space station annually.

It is worth noting that the information provided here is a summary of the original article, with certain elements removed, such as author details, contact information, sources, and quotes.