BoeHyung Cloud Technology Receives “Best Employers in Asia” Award

BoeHyung Cloud Technology has been recognized as the winner of the “Best Employers in Asia” award for 2023. This prestigious award is given by HR Asia, a renowned HR publication in the Asian region. Out of the 360 participating companies, BoeHyung Cloud Technology emerged victorious by scoring higher than the industry average in key evaluation criteria.

The evaluation criteria for the award included categories such as “Corporate Core Culture,” “Employee Self-Awareness,” “Team Communication and Collaboration,” and “Enterprise Digitization.” BoeHyung Cloud Technology excelled in all of these categories, with its scores for “Corporate Core Culture,” “Employee Self-Awareness,” and “Enterprise Digitization” being more than 20% higher than the industry average.

CEO Heo Kwan-sung of BoeHyung Cloud Technology expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the company’s commitment to transparency, integrity, and adaptation to the ever-changing global market. He also highlighted the company’s emphasis on the physical and mental well-being of its employees, promotion of workplace diversity and equality, and proactive actions in the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) realm.

BoeHyung Cloud Technology believes that talent is the company’s most valuable capital and places great importance on cultivating talents both nationally and internationally. The company offers diverse job rotation opportunities and provides various learning and training programs to meet employees’ needs and desires. BoeHyung Cloud Technology aims to contribute to the cloud industry by nurturing talents.

The company not only focuses on employee growth but also values family relationships and work-life balance. It provides free massages and various sports clubs to promote physical and mental health among employees. BoeHyung Cloud Technology also offers a vacation policy that surpasses legal requirements, ensuring that employees have dedicated time to spend with their families. Additionally, employees can participate in “Meaningful Day” programs to develop diverse interests or engage in volunteer activities.

As a leader in ESG practices, BoeHyung Cloud Technology aims to help its clients achieve sustainable operations and contribute to a green economy by reducing carbon emissions. The company believes that the post-pandemic era will drive digital transformation and cloud adoption, and positions itself to meet the demand by focusing on fields like cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. BoeHyung Cloud Technology is committed to providing enhanced service experiences, fostering innovation, and advancing cloud trends.

BoeHyung Cloud Technology expresses gratitude to its employees and partners for their collective achievements.