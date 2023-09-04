Brighter and Sharper: Xming Launches New Projectors

Xming Projectors, a leading player in the Chinese projector industry, has unveiled two groundbreaking projectors: the Xming V1 Smart Projector and the Xming V1 Ultra 4K Smart Projector. These cutting-edge devices are set to transform the way we experience projection technology.

The Xming V1 Ultra 4K Smart Projector is a game-changer in terms of resolution. Developed in collaboration with semiconductor display giant BOE, it features a custom 4K optical engine and a 5-inch 4K LCD projection screen. This means that it achieves true 4K resolution, ushering in a new era of clarity and visual excellence for LCD projectors.

Meanwhile, the Xming V1 Smart Projector boasts impressive brightness. With an impressive luminosity of 800 CVIA lumens, it utilizes BOE’s Radiant S60 optical engine to deliver stunning visuals. In addition, the V series stands out for its 6W high-power speakers and audio tuning by Boston Acoustics, providing an immersive sound experience.

The Xming Q3 Pro, part of the budget-friendly Q Pro series, has also been introduced. This model features the PhotonX fully enclosed optical engine, which enhances resolution and addresses common issues like corner blurriness in LCD projectors. It also boasts a 51% increase in brightness to 500 CVIA lumens. With advanced features such as smart focus and adaptive wall color, this projector offers a superior viewing experience. Collaborating with Boston Acoustics ensures cinema-like audio quality.

For international consumers, Xming has introduced the Xming Page One, the first LCD projector to come with embedded Google TV and Netflix. This offers an all-in-one entertainment solution, bringing together the convenience of streaming platforms with the immersive experience of projection technology.

Xming Projectors has solidified its position as an industry leader with these groundbreaking launches. By focusing on technological innovation and providing high-quality, cost-effective products, the company aims to continue its momentum and deliver exceptional projection solutions to consumers around the world.

(Note: Pricing for the V1 and V1 Ultra 4K smart projectors has not been revealed at this time.)

Sources:

– Xming Projectors

– BOE