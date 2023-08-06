Combatting Fine Lines and Achieving Healthy Skin: Bobbi Brown’s Secret Revealed

Renowned beauty icon, Bobbi Brown, has unveiled the secret to achieving healthy skin and combatting “fine lines” at the age of 66. According to Brown, the key lies in choosing the right moisturizer. Her recommendation is the Jones Road Beauty Oil-Free Moisturizer.

Fine lines are influenced by the texture of your skin and the products you use. Brown emphasizes the importance of a moisturizer that creates a cushion on the skin, preventing makeup from settling into these lines. Her personal favorite, the Oil-Free Moisturizer from her own brand, Jones Road, is ideal for all skin types. It is lightweight, oil-free, fragrance-free, and provides hydration without the added oil.

The Oil-Free Moisturizer boasts the inclusion of niacinamide, a powerful antioxidant that enhances the appearance of pores, regulates sebum production, brightens the complexion, and hydrates the skin. Additionally, the formula contains other star ingredients like squalene and glycerin, making it suitable for all skin types.

Not only is the Oil-Free Moisturizer effective, but it has also received positive feedback from fans. It is highly praised for its lightweight texture and hydrating properties.

For individuals requiring additional hydration and moisture, Brown suggests trying the Jones Road Beauty Miracle Cream. While the Oil-Free Moisturizer caters to all skin types, the Miracle Cream is specifically designed for mature and very dry skin.

Bobbi Brown’s recommendations are known for being innovative and problem-solving solutions for skincare. People are eager to try her favorite skincare and makeup picks in order to achieve their best possible skin.