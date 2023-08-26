boAt Launches Smart Ring with Health Tracking Features

boAt, a homegrown brand, has officially launched its smart ring, entering the growing market of wearable devices. This smart ring aims to offer an alternative to traditional watches, providing users with health tracking features typically found in smartwatches and fitness trackers.

The boAt Smart Ring boasts a durable and premium design, featuring a ceramic and metal unibody. It is water-resistant up to 5 meters, allowing users to wear it during various activities without worry. The inner surface of the ring houses a range of sensors, while the upper surface offers smart touch controls. These controls enable users to interact with and control compatible devices using swipe navigations, including controlling music playback and capturing photos.

In terms of health tracking, the boAt Smart Ring is equipped with 6-axis motion sensors, a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, and menstrual cycle monitor for women. Additionally, it includes a body temperature monitor for automatically measuring the user’s temperature. The device also features a body recovery tracker, providing insights into recovery levels and allowing users to push themselves in their next workout. With the boAt Ring app, users can access interactive data, trend mapping, and progress tracking.

The boAt Smart Ring also includes an Emergency SOS feature, offering an added layer of safety for users. It boasts a battery life of up to 7 days on a full charge, ensuring continuous usage without frequent recharging.

Priced at Rs 8,999, the boAt Smart Ring will be available in three sizes and can be purchased from popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as the brand’s official website, starting from August 28.

With the launch of this smart ring, boAt aims to capture a share of the untapped smart ring market, providing users with a stylish and functional wearable device for health tracking.

