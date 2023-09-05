Introducing the boAt Wave Elevate: A Feature-Packed Smartwatch with a Striking Design

The boAt brand continues to make waves in the Indian market with its latest addition, the boAt Wave Elevate smartwatch. This sleek timepiece comes equipped with an array of impressive features, including a large HD screen and Bluetooth calling capabilities.

At first glance, one cannot help but notice the resemblance to the Apple Watch Ultra. The boAt Wave Elevate sports a 1.96-inch HD screen with a brightness of 500 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in broad daylight. Furthermore, users have the freedom to customize their watch faces to suit their individual style preferences.

Navigating through the watch’s functions is a breeze, thanks to the inclusion of a convenient crown button that also serves as a scroll wheel. The boAt Wave Elevate allows for seamless call management directly from the watch, with the ability to store up to 20 contacts for quick access.

Fitness enthusiasts will be pleased with the myriad of tracking options available on this smartwatch. With over 50 sports modes, activities such as running, cycling, and swimming can be accurately monitored. Additionally, the boAt Wave Elevate supports voice assistant functionalities, allowing for hands-free control. Its IP67 rating makes it resistant to dust and water, ensuring durability during outdoor adventures.

Health monitoring is also a top priority for this smartwatch, with compatibility for Google Fit and Apple Health. Users can easily track their heart rate, SpO2 levels, and daily activity. In times of stress, the boAt Wave Elevate can provide guidance through breathing exercises, promoting relaxation and well-being.

Beyond its fitness and health features, the smartwatch offers a multitude of additional functions. These include sedentary alerts, camera control, live cricket scores, music control, weather updates, an alarm system, countdown timer, Do Not Disturb (DND) mode, and even a handy Find My Phone feature.

With a battery life of up to 5 days, the boAt Wave Elevate is designed for all-day wear. Even when utilizing Bluetooth calling, the watch can provide up to 2 days of usage before requiring a recharge.

The introductory price of the boAt Wave Elevate is set at ₹2,299, and it will be available for purchase on Amazon starting September 6 at 12 PM. Customers can choose from four attractive colors: Grey, Black, Green, and Orange.

With its exceptional features and stunning design, the boAt Wave Elevate smartwatch is sure to captivate individuals seeking a stylish and functional wearable device to enhance their daily lives.

Sources:

– FoneArena