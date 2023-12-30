boAt Launches Enigma Z20 with Bluetooth Calling and Health Monitoring

Summary:

boAt has launched the Enigma Z20, the latest addition to its Enigma series of Bluetooth calling smartwatches. With a metal body design, multiple strap options, and a range of features, the Enigma Z20 combines durability with style. The 1.51-inch LCD screen offers customizable watch faces and supports over 100 watch faces. The smartwatch also boasts Bluetooth calling support, health monitoring features, and up to five days of battery life.

Boat Enigma Z20 Specifications:

– 1.51-inch HD TFT LCD screen with 360 x 360 pixels resolution and 600 nits brightness

– Customizable watch faces

– Luxurious metal body and functional crown

– Bluetooth calling support with an in-built mic and dial pad

– Save up to 250 contacts in the watch’s memory

– Built-in emergency SOS feature

– Offers over 100 sports modes for active individuals

– Voice assistant support for convenient functionality

– IP68 water and dust resistance

– Health monitoring features include heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep tracking

– Additional features: Sedentary alerts, camera control, built-in games, music control, weather updates, alarm, countdown, stopwatch, Do Not Disturb mode, Find My Phone feature

– Up to five days of battery life, or up to two days with Bluetooth calling enabled

Pricing and Availability:

The boAt Enigma Z20 is available in Jet Black for Rs. 3,299 and in Brown Leather and Metal Black for Rs. 3,499. Customers can purchase the smartwatch through Amazon.in and the official boAt website.

Summary:

FAQ:

