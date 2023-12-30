Introducing the Boat Enigma Z20: A Stylish and Functional Smartwatch

The Boat Enigma Z20 is an innovative smartwatch that combines style and functionality for tech-savvy individuals. With its 1.5-inch round HD display and traditional luxury watch design, this smartwatch is the perfect accessory for any occasion.

One of the standout features of the Boat Enigma Z20 is its high-tensile metal construction, which provides extra toughness and durability. This smartwatch is also rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, ensuring that it can withstand the elements. Whether you’re jogging in the rain or attending a formal event, the Boat Enigma Z20 will keep up with your active lifestyle.

In terms of features, the Boat Enigma Z20 has you covered. It supports Bluetooth calling, allowing you to make and receive calls directly from your wrist. With a quick dial pad and the ability to save up to 250 contacts, you’ll always be connected. The smartwatch also features an emergency SOS feature, providing an added layer of safety and security.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Boat Enigma Z20 offers a range of fitness trackers and sports modes. From tracking your heart rate to monitoring your daily activity, this smartwatch will help you stay on top of your fitness goals. It also includes guided breathing exercises and supports over 100 sport modes, ensuring that you can find the perfect workout for you.

The Boat Enigma Z20 is available in three stylish strap options: Jet Black rubber, Metal Black, and Brown Leather. Prices start at Rs. 3,299 for the Jet Black strap, while the Metal Black and Brown Leather options are priced at Rs. 3,499. You can purchase the smartwatch online via the official store or Amazon India.

With its stylish design, robust features, and affordable price point, the Boat Enigma Z20 is a smartwatch worth considering. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, a busy professional, or someone who values style and functionality, this smartwatch has something to offer everyone.

FAQs

What is the price of the Boat Enigma Z20 smartwatch?

The Boat Enigma Z20 smartwatch is available in three strap options: Jet Black, Metal Black, and Brown Leather. Prices start at Rs. 3,299 for the Jet Black strap, while the Metal Black and Brown Leather options are priced at Rs. 3,499.

Where can I purchase the Boat Enigma Z20 smartwatch?

The Boat Enigma Z20 smartwatch can be purchased online via the official store as well as Amazon India.

What are the key features of the Boat Enigma Z20 smartwatch?

The Boat Enigma Z20 smartwatch offers a 1.5-inch round HD display, Bluetooth calling, IP68 dust and water resistance rating, fitness trackers, several sports modes, voice assistant support, camera control, built-in games, music control, alarm, countdown timer, Find My Phone feature, sedentary alerts, and more.

What is the battery life of the Boat Enigma Z20 smartwatch?

According to Boat, the Enigma Z20 smartwatch can last up to five days with Bluetooth calling disabled and up to two days with Bluetooth calling enabled.