BMW to Unveil Vision Neue Klasse Concept, Previewing Next-Gen Electric Vehicles

BMW Chairman Oliver Zipse has announced that the company will reveal the Vision Neue Klasse concept on September 2. This concept car will provide a sneak peek into BMW’s future electric vehicles based on the upcoming Neue Klasse platform, with production set to begin in 2025.

While it is unclear whether the concept will resemble the angular sedan design of the i Vision Dee concept, it is confirmed that Neue Klasse-based EVs will hit the roads in the near future. The production will start in Hungary in 2025, followed by facilities in Germany, China, and Mexico in subsequent years.

Expected to debut in 2025, the Neue Klasse platform will introduce a vehicle similar in size to the 3 Series, positioned as a direct competitor to the Tesla Model 3. There are also rumors of an electric SUV, similar in size to the X3, being the second vehicle based on this platform.

BMW has also revealed its plans to equip Neue Klasse vehicles with new cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells by 2025. These advanced cells promise improved energy density, faster charging speeds, and increased range compared to the company’s current battery technology. Additionally, BMW is actively working on the development of solid-state batteries, aiming to have high-voltage versions ready for production by the end of this decade.

BMW has set ambitious goals for its electric vehicle lineup. It aims to produce two million all-electric vehicles by 2025, with half of its annual global sales being EVs by 2030. The company is also committed to achieving complete carbon neutrality across its supply chain by 2050.

With the upcoming Vision Neue Klasse concept, BMW showcases its commitment to the future of electric mobility, offering a glimpse into the next generation of sustainable and high-performance vehicles.