The Future of the BMW M2: Potential All-Wheel Drive and More Power

The BMW M2 is set to have an exciting future ahead. Not only is the Munich-based company currently working on a hotter CS version of the model, but there are also rumors of an all-wheel-drive variant in the works. While there is no concrete evidence of test prototypes yet, a new report suggests that BMW is close to making a final decision on the M2 xDrive, with indications that it could receive the green light for production.

According to BMW Blog, the strong demand for the M3 and M4 xDrive models works in favor of the potential M2 xDrive. However, no definitive decision has been made, and BMW is expected to announce its verdict soon, potentially leading to a launch in 2026.

While there are drawbacks to the project, such as the added weight to an already heavy hot hatch, the performance vehicle market seems to prioritize power and traction over weight concerns.

BMW Blog also speculates that the M2 xDrive may forego the six-speed manual transmission and instead only offer the eight-speed automatic. This aligns with the upcoming M2 CS, which is rumored to have an automatic transmission as well. There is even a possibility that BMW might abandon the three-pedal configuration altogether with the M2 facelift, although this has yet to be confirmed.

The M2 CS is set to debut before the M2 xDrive. It will be a more hardcore version of the existing M2, featuring enhanced aerodynamics, increased power, and other hardware upgrades. The M2 CS is expected to be revealed in the second half of next year and sold as a limited 2025 model.

In terms of performance, the M2 CS is rumored to be equipped with a 3.0-liter S58 inline-six engine, delivering up to 520 horsepower. If the M2 xDrive shares the same all-wheel-drive system, it could also benefit from this power boost.

While details are still speculative, the future of the BMW M2 looks promising with the potential for all-wheel drive and increased performance. Car enthusiasts can look forward to the M2 CS arriving first, followed by the anticipated M2 xDrive.