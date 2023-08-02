BMW Opens Largest Test Site for Autonomous Vehicles in Czech Republic

BMW has recently launched its largest test site, the Future Mobility Development Center (FMDC), in Sokolov, Czech Republic. As an expansive facility covering 1482 acres, the FMDC is specifically designed for testing autonomous vehicles.

The center features a range of simulated locations, such as city streets, freeways, country roads, and various types of intersections. These environments allow for highly demanding tests of automated driving and parking up to level 4, which signifies driverless but geofenced robotaxis.

In addition to its size and diverse testing locations, the FMDC also incorporates environmental considerations. During the construction of the site, 2.2 million cubic meters of soil, already excavated during mining operations, were repurposed. The facility also includes a water management system to collect rainwater for irrigation purposes, promoting sustainability.

BMW is currently working on Level 3 autonomous technology in collaboration with Arriver, an autonomous vehicle developer, and Qualcomm, a leading chipmaker. It is anticipated that BMW will introduce a hands-off, eyes-off Level 3 system in selected vehicles by 2025. To test these systems, Sokolov will serve as the dedicated test site.

Although virtual simulation services are growing, physical testing environments remain essential. As Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous systems near market readiness, automakers such as BMW are investing in dedicated test sites to ensure the realistic and reliable validation of their autonomous technologies.

This new test site in the Czech Republic showcases BMW’s dedication to advancing autonomous driving and underscores its commitment to rigorous testing and validation processes.