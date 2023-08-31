The Rare and Iconic BMW M3 E30 Ravaglia Edition

The BMW M3 E30 is widely regarded as one of the greatest sports cars of all time. This legendary car had a dominant presence in motorsport, winning numerous championships across the globe. One of the most coveted versions of the M3 E30 is the Roberto Ravaglia Edition. With only 25 units ever produced, this edition was exclusively made for the UK market.

What sets the Ravaglia Edition apart is its unique features. Painted in Misano Red, these cars sport distinctive wheels and a body-color painted rocker cover and plenum. Each car also comes with a plaque signed by Roberto Ravaglia himself – a racing legend who achieved great success in the M3, winning the World Touring Car Championship in 1987 and the European Touring Car Championship in 1988.

One of these rare Ravaglia Editions, finished in Nogaro Silver metallic, currently belongs to BMW Group UK Classic. Although produced for the UK market, all 25 units were left-hand-drive. Powered by a 2.3-liter engine “S14,” this car delivers 212 horsepower and 230 Nm of torque to the rear axle through a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Ravaglia Edition holds a special place in BMW motorsport history. Despite its limited production, it is labeled as “065/505,” denoting its connection to the larger Cecotto Edition, which consisted of 505 units. As a result, it represents an investment opportunity, as prices for these cars have steadily increased in recent years.

The BMW M3 E30 Ravaglia Edition is not just a car; it is a symbol of engineering excellence, performance, and motorsport history. Its rarity and significance make it highly sought-after among collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Source: BMW UK