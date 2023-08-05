The Criticism of Artificial Intelligence in the Music Industry

Damon Albarn, the frontman of Blur, a British band, recently expressed his criticism of artificial intelligence (AI) in the music industry. He labeled AI as “absurd” and argued that stronger drugs would be necessary to deal with its influence. Albarn specifically targeted individuals who use AI filters, like the popular Michael Buble filter, to create and share music online. He referred to them as “idiots” and questioned whether AI would indeed determine the future of music.

These remarks align with the concerns raised by other music industry figures, including John Lydon, the former frontman of Sex Pistols. Lydon warned against AI’s potential to make decisions for artists and its control over young minds. He advised against the use of virtual assistants like Siri, cautioning that they could eventually exert control and make decisions on behalf of their users.

Prominent musicians are increasingly expressing their concern about the use of AI in music. Kelly Jones, vocalist and guitarist of the Stereophonics, emphasized the importance of art as an authentic expression of human emotion. Corey Taylor, the lead singer of Slipknot, openly disapproved of AI, dismissing its significance and suggesting those interested in it should speak to someone who doesn’t care.

Despite the ongoing criticism of AI in the music industry, the impact and future development of AI remain topics of debate. Musicians continue to question whether AI will play a significant role in shaping the future of music or if it will simply remain an auxiliary tool.