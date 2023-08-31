BluOS 4.0 Introduces Improved Interface and Navigation

BluOS, a multi-room audio ecosystem used by various hi-fi and commercial audio brands, is receiving a significant update with the release of BluOS 4.0. This update, which will be showcased at CEDIA 2023 in Denver, brings a redesigned user interface, better navigation, and improved search functionality to the platform.

The importance of software in delivering a seamless user experience is evident, with platforms like Sonos revolutionizing the market. Lenbrook, the company behind BluOS, has recognized this and is striving to enhance the software experience for its customers.

The BluOS Controller app, available for both iOS and Android devices, will prompt users to download the official firmware update starting from October 17th. This update aims to provide a more personalized way to play and control music across multiple zones. The improvements include a new bottom navigation bar for easy access to key features, a favorites screen for quick access to preferred content, and a centralized music screen that combines music sources, services, and device inputs.

Additionally, BluOS 4.0 introduces a better player control interface with toggle options between Now Playing and Play Queue screens. It also offers an upgraded search feature, allowing users to search by music service for more specific and faster results.

BluOS is a comprehensive and easy-to-use platform for audiophiles and customer experience professionals alike. Its integration with popular streaming music services and support for high-resolution audio streams make it a versatile and powerful tool. With the upcoming update, BluOS aims to provide an impeccably smooth and cohesive user experience.

