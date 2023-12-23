Bluesky: Enhancing Visibility and Rebranding with a Butterfly Logo

Bluesky, the decentralized Twitter alternative, continues to evolve with new features and a fresh logo. In a recent blog post by CEO Jay Graber, it was announced that Bluesky now allows users to view posts even when not logged in. Previously, only logged-in users had access to the platform’s content. This change aims to increase the visibility and accessibility of Bluesky posts.

While a toggle option exists for users to limit the visibility of their posts to logged-out users, Bluesky acknowledges that other apps may not respect this request. In essence, Bluesky remains an open and public network despite this setting. Graber emphasizes that posts on Bluesky have always been public via developer tooling and other apps. The intention behind the platform is to create an open and transparent social media experience, and this update aligns with that vision.

In addition to the increased visibility, Bluesky has revealed a revamped logo. The previous logo featured a blue sky with clouds, but the platform noticed users adopting the butterfly emoji 🦋 to symbolize their Bluesky handles. As a result, the new logo incorporates a butterfly, representing the platform’s mission to transform social media into something new. The butterfly logo is not only visually appealing but also conveys the idea of growth, transformation, and freedom.

Bluesky’s growth and user engagement are evident as the platform continues to gain momentum. While concerns have been raised about its compatibility with ActivityPub, the support from Meta’s Threads and the growing user base on Bluesky instill optimism for a co-existing future. The goal is to create a fediverse where different protocols can thrive, and Bluesky’s commitment to an open and fun environment resonates with users.

Bluesky’s decision to enhance visibility and rebrand with a butterfly logo demonstrates its dedication to providing an inclusive and engaging space for users while embracing its transformative mission in social media.