A Potential PlayStation 5 Version of Bloodborne Showcased

A hacked version of Bloodborne running at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second (fps) has recently caught the attention of gaming enthusiasts. Twitter user Illusion showcased a gameplay footage of the impressive performance achieved through the use of a hacked PS5.

Originally locked at 30fps on the PlayStation 4, the 60fps mod for Bloodborne was created by hacker and dataminer Lance McDonald. McDonald expressed his excitement about successfully porting the patch to run on real retail PS5 hardware, allowing the game to run at a locked 60fps in full 1080p resolution.

Fans of Bloodborne have long been eagerly awaiting an update for the 2015 game, with many hoping for a PC version. In fact, some players even went to the extent of modding FromSoftware assets into the PC demo of a Bloodborne-like game called Lies of P. While Sony’s recent move towards releasing games on PC has fueled speculation about a potential re-release, there has been no official announcement regarding a new version of Bloodborne.

As the ten-year anniversary of Bloodborne approaches, fans are still hopeful for an upgraded edition. IGN’s review of the PS4 game praised its immersive and intense experience, describing it as “an exhausting and exhilarating journey into the depths of madness.” With this in mind, anticipation continues to grow among the game’s dedicated fanbase.

